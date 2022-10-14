comscore Judge halts Honolulu’s 90-day short-term rental law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge halts Honolulu’s 90-day short-term rental law

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>I am disappointed, as I feel that the court did not recognize the importance of the 30 to 89 day restriction in curbing rampant illegal rental activity, but we will honor the court’s decision. ”</strong> <strong>Mayor Rick Blangiardi</strong>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    I am disappointed, as I feel that the court did not recognize the importance of the 30 to 89 day restriction in curbing rampant illegal rental activity, but we will honor the court’s decision. ”

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi

A U.S. District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction ordering the city not to enforce the provisions in a new Oahu law that pertains to increasing the minimum allowable stay for Oahu rentals outside of resort districts to 90 days from 30 days. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Anna Garcia and Mimi Lind

Scroll Up