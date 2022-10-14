Judge halts Honolulu’s 90-day short-term rental law
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
-
”I am disappointed, as I feel that the court did not recognize the importance of the 30 to 89 day restriction in curbing rampant illegal rental activity, but we will honor the court’s decision. ”
Mayor Rick Blangiardi
