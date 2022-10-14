comscore Kokua Line: Will Health Department bring COVID booster to homebound seniors? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will Health Department bring COVID booster to homebound seniors?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Question: Does the Health Department plan to continue to bring COVID-19 vaccine to homebound people? My mother was grateful to get a home visit for her earlier shots, but now I can’t get anyone to come to give her the omicron booster. I am on the mainland, and she is elderly and worried about this winter. Read more

