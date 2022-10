Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu has hired Anna Garcia as a recruiting specialist. Prior this role, Garcia pursued a yearlong Conservation Leadership Development Program service term with Kupu from 2021 to 2022 after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Read more

Kupu has hired Anna Garcia as a recruiting specialist. Prior this role, Garcia pursued a yearlong Conservation Leadership Development Program service term with Kupu from 2021 to 2022 after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Jewish Community Services has announced the hiring of Mimi Lind as executive director of the organization, the first executive director since the inception of the Hawaii organization in 1998. Lind is a licensed psychotherapist, a social worker and has specialties in working with domestic violence, substance abuse and trauma across all stages of the life cycle.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.