Rearview Mirror: King Kalakaua prescribed medicine for his subjects

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The “Star Trek” TV show created by Gene Roddenberry, above, was influenced by University of Hawaii engineering dean Jasper Holmes.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES King David Kalakaua sat outside the Benson-Smith drugstore on Fort Street once a month in the 1880s to meet his subjects. They described their ailments, and the king looked into a medical book and wrote out a prescription. The recipient would fill it inside.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Henry Kaiser crashed a party for the “Kaiser Alumni Association Unlimited” in 1958 for employees who were “fired, resigned, ordered to resign, or resigned and then fired.” He told them, “I feel a deep kinship with all of you.”

  • COURTESY ROY BLACKSHEAR A prescription signed by “Kalakaua” dated 12.4.1883.

Every now and then I find myself with several vignettes that didn’t fit into an earlier column but are too interesting to ignore. So I put three or four together, even if they are unrelated. I call this type of column “leftovers.” Read more

