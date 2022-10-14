Rearview Mirror: King Kalakaua prescribed medicine for his subjects
The “Star Trek” TV show created by Gene Roddenberry, above, was influenced by University of Hawaii engineering dean Jasper Holmes.
King David Kalakaua sat outside the Benson-Smith drugstore on Fort Street once a month in the 1880s to meet his subjects. They described their ailments, and the king looked into a medical book and wrote out a prescription. The recipient would fill it inside.
Henry Kaiser crashed a party for the “Kaiser Alumni Association Unlimited” in 1958 for employees who were “fired, resigned, ordered to resign, or resigned and then fired.” He told them, “I feel a deep kinship with all of you.”
A prescription signed by “Kalakaua” dated 12.4.1883.