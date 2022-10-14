comscore Rule changes for Hawaii oceanfront property owners questioned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rule changes for Hawaii oceanfront property owners questioned

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 20 Coastal geologists have warned that sandbag structures can be just as damaging as seawalls. Above, a seawall is seen along with sandbag “burritos” at a home near Sunset Beach.

Proposed state rules governing emergency permits for sandbags and so-called burrito systems installed by property owners to protect their homes and hotels are getting a mixed reception, with some environmental law attorneys saying the changes would do little to safeguard shorelines threatened by mounds of heavy sandbags and tarps. Read more

