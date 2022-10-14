comscore State board OKs Moiliili tower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State board OKs Moiliili tower

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY KOBAYASHI GROUP An artist’s rendering shows the pool area of the planned Kuilei Place residential tower in Moiliili.

    An artist’s rendering shows the pool area of the planned Kuilei Place residential tower in Moiliili.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. on Thursday backed a 1,005-unit residential tower proposed as part of a $619 million project called Kuilei Place on 3.2 acres of land partly fronting Kapiolani Boulevard between ‘Iolani School and Kaimuki High School.

    The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. on Thursday backed a 1,005-unit residential tower proposed as part of a $619 million project called Kuilei Place on 3.2 acres of land partly fronting Kapiolani Boulevard between ‘Iolani School and Kaimuki High School.

A state board has endorsed a developer’s plan to build a 1,005-unit residential tower in Moiliili mainly for households with moderate and high-moderate incomes. Read more

