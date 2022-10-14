State board OKs Moiliili tower

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KOBAYASHI GROUP
An artist’s rendering shows the pool area of the planned Kuilei Place residential tower in Moiliili.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. on Thursday backed a 1,005-unit residential tower proposed as part of a $619 million project called Kuilei Place on 3.2 acres of land partly fronting Kapiolani Boulevard between ‘Iolani School and Kaimuki High School.