University of Hawaii nursing programs receive $1.75 million boost
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
In 2021 just 442 nursing students graduated in Hawaii, and 65% of qualified applicants to UH nursing school programs were turned away. Above, students listened to instructor Eric Lee, right, at the UH Manoa Nursing Department on Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state announced it is releasing $1.75 million in funding for 39 nursing clinical instructors already hired at University of Hawaii campuses. Above, nursing student Lyla Kaneshiro participated in a class at UH Manoa.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state announced it is releasing $1.75 million in funding for 39 nursing clinical instructors already hired at University of Hawaii campuses. Above, UH Manoa nursing students on Thursday watched Jamaica Micaella Escalante do a demonstration with the help of a mannequin.