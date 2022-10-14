comscore How the Hawaii and Nevada football teams match up this weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How the Hawaii and Nevada football teams match up this weekend

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Nevada running back Toa Taua ran away from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn during the first half last week.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Nevada running back Toa Taua ran away from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn during the first half last week.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips made a catch ahead of Western Kentucky defensive back Kahlef Hailassie during the first half in September.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips made a catch ahead of Western Kentucky defensive back Kahlef Hailassie during the first half in September.

The Air Raid was sent packing when Jay Norvell resigned as head coach last December to join Colorado State. Head coach Ken Wilson, who has spent 19 years of his 28-year coaching career at Nevada, has reloaded the Pistol offense. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Oct. 14 , 2022

Scroll Up