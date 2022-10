Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Warren Munro was spot on (“Don’t waste $350M on new football stadium,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 12).

University of Hawaii football should drop down to FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and play its games at Ching Field.

Otherwise, Honolulu will have two white elephants: the rail system and the new stadium.

The dictionary defines a white elephant as “a possession that is useless or troublesome, especially one that is expensive to maintain or difficult to dispose of.”

Ken Zitz

Waialua

Burglary steals notion of common decency

I have been a lucky resident here for 43 years, 40 of them here in Kailua in a nice neighborhood. We have had only one break-in/robbery in all that time.

Four days ago I was burgled. I left my garage door up briefly and unloaded the car, but had left a case of liquor in the garage. The perpetrator(s) not only trespassed on my property but entered the garage and took the case worth $240.

I’m a baby boomer, so it never occurred to me, growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, that strangers would so violate my home. At least I guess I’m lucky that I held out to not lose the last shred of my assumption of common decency until age 72. Auwe!

Mark Stitham

Kailua

Gabbard’s values don’t align with Hawaii’s

Thank you for bringing us the good news that Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party to form her own fan club (“Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially no longer a Democrat,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12).

Her statement pretty much summed up how little her values align with the aloha spirit and the general decency of people in Hawaii.

Ernest Saxton

Wahiawa

