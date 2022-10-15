Editorial: Buses to go with rail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After years of uncertainty, Honolulu’s rail project is proceeding, with a shorter, more affordable route and the long-withheld blessing — as well as $744 million — from the Federal Transit Administration. Instead of reaching Ala Moana Center, the initial terminus will be at Civic Center in Kakaako (at Halekauwila between Keawe and South streets). It is expected to open for business in nine years.

That should be enough time for the city to put in place a crucial linchpin to the nearly $10 billion project — the bus routes connecting rail stations to destinations beyond.

The bus service must complement, if not match, what rail provides: a smooth ride on a convenient, reliable schedule, regardless of on-the-ground traffic conditions. Transfers must be seamless. Otherwise, rail could prove less beneficial for many, if not most, riders.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) estimates that at peak morning hours, 80% of those disembarking at Civic Center will continue beyond walking or biking distance. One can expect a similar pattern elsewhere along the rail route, including the Kapolei-to-Aloha Stadium segment, which will be the first stretch opened to the public.

It’s long been known that for rail transit to serve as the backbone of east-west commuter travel, a major overhaul of Oahu’s vaunted bus network would be required. The city’s plans include more community circulator buses that can feed into rail stations and fewer peak-period express routes. In addition, the city’s Department of Transportation Services intends to provide express bus service from Civic Center and Downtown rail stations to Ala Moana, the University of Hawaii-Manoa and Waikiki.

It’s encouraging to hear that the city is considering using larger, articulated electric buses at certain rail stations. In addition, dedicated bus-only lanes on major thoroughfares (one is planned for Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki in 2023) should make it easier to keep buses on schedule.

It all sounds good on paper, but consider: Each four-car train can carry up to 800 passengers — the rough capacity of 10 city buses. That usually won’t happen, of course, but at peak commuting times, having enough buses on hand for all passengers to make a quick, easy connection could prove tricky, especially where there is limited space, like Civic Center.

What’s more, it’s not really known how the public will use the rail system until it actually opens. City officials will need to be flexible and dynamic in adjusting the bus network to meet the demand, while keeping riders well-informed on schedules and changes. It’s a tall order, even with nine years to go.