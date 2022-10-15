comscore Hawaii Pacific University receives $3.35 million grant to support underrepresented students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Pacific University receives $3.35 million grant to support underrepresented students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Pacific University at its Aloha Tower Marketplace campus.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Pacific University at its Aloha Tower Marketplace campus.

Hawaii Pacific University has received a $3.35 million grant over five years from the U.S. Department of Education to support the university’s Native Hawaiian and low-income, underrepresented undergraduate students. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Will Health Department bring COVID booster to homebound seniors?

Scroll Up