comscore Honolulu Zoo adds fennec fox couple to African savanna exhibit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Zoo adds fennec fox couple to African savanna exhibit

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Pictured is one of two fennec foxes that have joined Honolulu Zoo’s African savanna exhibit. The pair arrived April 22 after being rescued from an Oklahoma farm.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Pictured is one of two fennec foxes that have joined Honolulu Zoo’s African savanna exhibit. The pair arrived April 22 after being rescued from an Oklahoma farm.

Two fluffy fennec foxes with big ears are now on display at the Honolulu Zoo. The crepuscular creatures can be found in the African savanna exhibit. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Will Health Department bring COVID booster to homebound seniors?

Scroll Up