Honolulu Zoo adds fennec fox couple to African savanna exhibit
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO
Pictured is one of two fennec foxes that have joined Honolulu Zoo’s African savanna exhibit. The pair arrived April 22 after being rescued from an Oklahoma farm.
