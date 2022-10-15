Honolulu Zoo adds fennec fox couple to African savanna exhibit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two fluffy fennec foxes with big ears are now on display at the Honolulu Zoo. The crepuscular creatures can be found in the African savanna exhibit.

The foxes arrived at the Honolulu Zoo on April 22, according to a city news release issued Friday. They were rescued from a farm in Oklahoma, where they were discovered to be malnourished, abused and neglected, the release said. After some rest and rehabilitation at an animal care facility, they were sent to Honolulu.

After a 120-day quarantine period ended recently, they were ready to face the public and their fellow zoo denizens.

The foxes, Moana and Aukai, are a couple. Moana gave birth to a youngster named Vaitea in June. Now living at the veterinary hospital, Vaitea, a male, will reunite with his parents when he is about 6 months old — grown, by fennec fox standards — and fully vaccinated.

The presentation of Moana and Aukai will fill a tragic puka at the zoo.

“We are glad to welcome a new family of fennec foxes to our zoo after having lost one of our most popular residents, Puka, our last fennec fox, in June at the age of 12,” Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos said in the news release. The foxes tend to live for 10 to 12 years when cared for by humans.

The fennec fox (Vulpes zerda) is native to the deserts of Arabia and North Africa. It is the smallest fox species, but with some of the biggest hops: 3 feet, on a good day, the release said.

The fox’s ears can reach 6 inches in length, a disproportionate size that allows it to dissipate heat quickly, hear underground prey like insects and rodents, and hunt at night. The fennec fox also enjoys a balanced diet of eggs, birds, lizards, leaves and fruit. The fox digs tunnels and burrows underground.