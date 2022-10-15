comscore Navy reports 3 water main breaks, affecting 93,000 in Pearl Harbor area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy reports 3 water main breaks, affecting 93,000 in Pearl Harbor area

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a section of the Pearl Harbor Bike Path adjacent to Kaluamoi Drive in Pearl City collapsed from a water main break Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney spoke to reporters Friday about ongoing repairs and the effects on the Navy’s water system.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Over 90,000 people working and living at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and its surrounding areas are advised to boil water following three water main breaks Friday. Above, workers waited Friday for the media to clear out at the water main break along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path in Pearl City.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Navy responded to three water main breaks on its Oahu system Friday, urging water conservation and issuing a boil-water advisory to the 93,000 people served by the system. Read more

