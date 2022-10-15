Navy reports 3 water main breaks, affecting 93,000 in Pearl Harbor area
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:08 p.m.
At top, a section of the Pearl Harbor Bike Path adjacent to Kaluamoi Drive in Pearl City collapsed from a water main break Friday.
Above, Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney spoke to reporters Friday about ongoing repairs and the effects on the Navy’s water system.
Over 90,000 people working and living at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and its surrounding areas are advised to boil water following three water main breaks Friday. Above, workers waited Friday for the media to clear out at the water main break along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path in Pearl City.