Freshman quarterback CJ Villanueva threw three touchdown passes and the eighth-ranked Raiders scored on offense, defense and special teams to complete an undefeated regular season with a 49-14 win over Pac-Five.

Keao Kawa’akoa returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown after ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I) fell behind early and caught a 6-yard TD pass during a 28-point second quarter that gave the Raiders a 35-7 halftime lead.

Villanueva finished 7-for-8 for 112 yards and senior Micah Hoomanawanui was 6-for-8 for 90 yards and a touchdown to help the Raiders extend the state’s longest winning streak to 19 games.

Pac-Five’s Blade Kaululaau returned an interception 92 yards for a score in the first quarter and added a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to account for both Wolf Pack touchdowns. He finished with a game-high 120 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Pac-Five (3-3, 1-3) still has a game remaining this season against Damien before playing in the Division II state tournament next month.

The Raiders will likely earn a seeded bye in the Division I state tournament, which means they won’t play again until Nov. 19.

‘IOLANI 49, PAC-FIVE 14

at Kozuki Stadium

Pac-Five (3-3, 1-3) 6 0 0 8 — 14

‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0) 7 28 14 0 — 49

P5—Blade Kaululaau 92 interception return (kick blocked)

IOL—Keao Kawa‘akoa 85 kickoff return (Allison Chang kick)

IOL—Reyn Shimabuku 76 fumble return (Chang kick)

IOL—Kawa‘akoa 6 pass from CJ Villanueva (Chang kick)

IOL—Taniela Taliauli 55 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

IOL—Tristan Martinez 10 pass from Villanueva (Chang kick)

IOL—Jones Vierra 10 run (Chang kick)

IOL—Keon Preusser 20 pass from Villanueva (Chang kick)

P5—Kaululaau 2 run (Kauluaau run)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Kaululaau 22-120, Cameron Cintron 9-16, Kalen Donate 2-2, Breydon Gono 1-1, Daymian Lapitan 2-1, Koki Kaai 2-(minus 5). ‘Iolani: Vierra 7-77, Kawa‘akoa 6-63, Hyrum Horita 2-8.

PASSING—Pac-Five: Kaai 8-15-0-91. ‘Iolani: Villanueva 7-8-0-112, Hoomanawanui 6-8-1-90.

RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Dawson Coover 3-36, Rome Lilio 1-25, Cintron 1-16, Lapitan 3-14. ‘Iolani: Jazz Priester 3-64, Taliauli 2-59, Martinez 3-24, Preusser 1-20, Tyger Hayashi 2-16, Kualau Manuel 1-13, Kawa‘akoa 1-6.