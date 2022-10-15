comscore Plunkett pushes Waianae past Moanalua after early scare | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Plunkett pushes Waianae past Moanalua after early scare

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.

Waianae’s Jamal Plunkett carried the load after halftime on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
How the Hawaii and Nevada football teams match up this weekend
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 15 , 2022

Scroll Up