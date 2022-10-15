comscore Tagovailoa-Amosa puts on a show to lead Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tagovailoa-Amosa puts on a show to lead Kapolei

  By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:16 a.m.

Stepping in for injured sophomore Tama Amisone, Kapolei junior Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa threw for 273 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Hurricanes to a 38-14 win over Leilehua to end the regular season on Kapolei’s homecoming night Friday. Read more

