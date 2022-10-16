13 frightful and fun Halloween events on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With Halloween around the corner and so many events to choose from, we’ve handpicked a selection of 13 frightful and fun attractions. From family-friendly storytelling to hair-raising, adults-only productions, whether you’re looking for a low-key vibe or want to mingle among the crowds, this list has got you covered. Read more

With Halloween around the corner and so many events to choose from, we’ve handpicked a selection of 13 frightful and fun attractions. From family-friendly storytelling to hair-raising, adults-only productions, whether you’re looking for a low-key vibe or want to mingle among the crowds, this list has got you covered.

1. “Dead End — The Aftermath”

Through Oct. 31, various times

The haunted drive-through adventure returns to Aloha Stadium with new scenes and creatures. Thrill-seekers can experience it all this month on weekends while riding safari style in their own passenger vehicles; a maximum of eight people per vehicle is allowed. The producers warn that the show contains “gore, blood, body parts and disturbing role play,” and is not intended for younger children. Proceeds benefit Habilitat.

Cost: $65-$75 per car; reservations required.

Info: oahuhauntedhouse.com

2. Mysteries of Hawai‘i ghost tours

Through Oct. 30, various times

Native Hawaiian storyteller Lopaka Kapanui is leading his standard schedule of walking tours through Oct. 30. Special this month are three haunted bus tours — “Haunted Hawaiian Nights” at 6 p.m. today, “Urban Legends of Oahu” at 7 p.m. Friday and “Ghosts of the Old ‘Ewa Plains” at 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Find the complete list of this month’s events at the Mystery of Hawai‘i website.

Cost: Walking tours, $25-$40; bus tours, $60

Info: mysteries-of-hawaii.com

3. Haunted Plantation, “Chapter 16: The Return”

Through Oct. 31, various times

For the last 16 years, Hawai‘i Plantation Village in Waipahu has been transformed into a village of 10 terrifying haunted houses for the season. The attraction is not recommended for people with pacemakers, pregnant women and anyone under 13.

Cost: $21

Info: hawaiihauntedplantation.com

4. Skeleton Key Hawaii’s “Terror Planet”

Friday-Oct. 23; also Oct. 27-31, various times

In its second year at the KOA Theater on Beretania Street, Skeleton Key Hawaii has taken “Terror Planet” several steps beyond the basic haunted house experience. VIP ticket buyers can secretly watch the action from KOA founder Kevin Keaveney’s hidden director’s platform, and also activate two props used in the show; preshow “Chicken Skin(less)” tours of the set are available for people interested in the technical side of the production. “Terror Planet” is not intended to be kid-friendly, but special matinees (with candy stations!) will be offered Oct. 29-30 for children 10 and younger.

Cost: $25-$30; VIP, $40-$50; “Chicken Skin(less)” tours, $5; keiki tours, $15.

Info: koatheater.com

5. Paradise PeepShow Presents “Creature Feature”

6 and 8 p.m. Thursday

Paradise PeepShow recalls the 1940s when downtown Honolulu was the city’s center of cabaret entertainment. Jazz band Mike Lewis and Da Bone Chillers will provide the music at this Halloween-themed show at NextDoor on N. Hotel Street. Expect belly dancers, variety acts, tap dancers, stand-up comics and drag queens. Must be 21 or older.

Cost: $25-$40

Info: facebook.com/ParadisePeepshow

6. Storyteller Jeff Gere

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

October is prime time for veteran storyteller Jeff Gere, who was also born on Halloween. Dates on his calendar include two nights at the Downtown Art Center. Listen to spooky stories at Friday’s “Wild Rides (Folktales),” or if true tales suit you better, he’ll focus on “Haunted Hawaii” — and possibly Samoa as well — on Saturday.

Cost: $15

Info: downtownarthi.org/events

7. Kailua Town Seek & Treat

11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Friday through Oct. 31

Five Kailua Town merchants are presenting a self-guided adventure that involves finding clues and solving simple puzzles to learn a “magic word” good for a Halloween prize. People 18 and older can enter a drawing for a $250 prize package. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For a map and additional information, go to the Kailua Town website.

Cost: Free

Info: kailuatownhi.com/kailua-town-seek-treat-oct-21-31

8. Kuilima Farm Fall Festival + Pumpkin Patch

10 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 29 and 30

For two weekends, families can enjoy outdoor fun on the North Shore at Kuilima Farm at Turtle Bay Resort. Its fall festival offers visitors farm tours, tractor rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting and entertainment. Choose your own pumpkin or two to take home, and spend some time in the country getting in touch with your inner farmer. Those who arrive in costume on Oct. 29 will be granted free entry.

Cost: $8-$10; free for ages 12 and younger. Pumpkins range from $2-$20; tractor rides, $5.

Info: kuilimafarm.com

9. Black Light Milonga and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Movie Night Dance Party

8 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29

Dance instructors Brett and Jenny Griswold of Paradise Tango (818 Sheridan St.) open the Halloween weekend with a black-light milonga (Argentine ballroom dance) party from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 28; black light-sensitive clothing is recommended. New to milonga? Go early at 7 p.m. for a one-hour dance workshop. The next evening, it’s the ultimate audience participation movie experience with Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the rest of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” cast of eclectic characters. For those seeing the film for the first time, you can get the lowdown during the “virgin experience” starting at 8 p.m.; “Rocky Horror” screens at 8:30 p.m., with a one-hour dance party to follow. Costumes encouraged — dress as your favorite “Rocky” character, or in drag or S&M gear.

Cost: Milonga dance party, $20; dance workshop (7-8 p.m.), $25; or for both, $35. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” party, $30.

Info: paradisetango.com

10. “Histories & Mysteries”/Fang-tastic Halloween Weekend

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 “Hallow-Zoo SCARE-venger Hunt”

5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28 “Histories & Mysteries Tour”

The Honolulu “Boo” Society presents its “Histories & Mysteries Tour” at the Honolulu Zoo, with storytelling guides sharing tales of supernatural experiences involving zoo staff members; not recommended for children under age 8.

On Oct. 29, the zoo’s second annual “Hallow-Zoo SCARE-venger Hunt” gives kids and their families the opportunity to use “creepy clues” to locate special zoo animals, collect creature stamps and find Halloween candy.

Cost: “Histories & Mysteries,” $25 (reservations required); “Hallow-Zoo,” free with zoo admission

Info: honoluluzoo.org

11. Special Halloween Storytime

10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29

Children ages 3 to 5, accompanied by an adult, can enjoy an hour of age-appropriate stories, crafts and games at the Hawaii State Library. Kids will receive goodie bags and books to keep, while supplies last.

And for adult readers with a particular fondness for social science and philosophy, the state library is offering a treat of free recycled books from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Social Science and Philosophy Section on the second floor, while supplies last.

Cost: Free

Info: librarieshawaii.org/event/special-halloween-storytime

12. Hallowbaloo

5 to 10 p.m. (and after-hours events) Oct. 29

Downtown Honolulu’s biggest Halloween street party returns with free street festival entertainment from 5 to 10 p.m.; performers include Henry Kapono, Taimane, PeniDean, Izik, DJ Mr. Nick, Mui’s Herb Shop, and DJ Osna and the Angry Locals. Going in costume could payoff: Hallowbaloo 2022 Director of Dazzle Miss Catwings will give 10 costumed partiers $100 cash prizes and Golden Pineapple Award trophies. There will also be a traditional costume contest with a $1,000 cash grand prize at 8 p.m on the DJ stage.

Adults 21 and older with proof of age and a Club Hallowbaloo wristband can continue to party on in downtown bars and nightclubs until 2 a.m. Late-night entertainment includes the Stephen Inglis Project tribute to the Grateful Dead and a Rocktober Festival triple bill by 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes, Aura Bora and The Granite Saints.

Cost: $15-$110 wristbands allow access to various areas, bars and tastings; for persons 21 and older

Info: hallowbaloo.com

13. “Creepy Crawlers: Stories from the Insect Crypt”

4 p.m. Oct 30

Bishop Museum’s Insect Crypt Manager Jeremy Frank shows some critters and tells the stories of “creepy crawlers” we share our world with — including parasitic wasps whose larvae eat caterpillars to death from the inside out, and insects that have adapted to live in the darkness of island lava tubes. Frank hopes that visitors to his “crypt” will leave feeling that these creatures are worthy of admiration and protection.

Cost: $10-$15 registration fee includes museum admission for the day.

Info: 808ne.ws/creepycrawlers