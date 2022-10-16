comscore K-Drama: Kang-ho looks for solace in a bottle on ‘Dearest Lady’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Kang-ho looks for solace in a bottle on ‘Dearest Lady’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kang-ho drowns his sorrow by drinking. Not knowing the reason he is drinking, Ah-reum looks at Kang-ho with concern. Heung-gia and Ah-jung engage in a scuffle at Heung-gia’s office. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Woo-hyuk’s first love is revealed on ‘Dearest Lady’

Scroll Up