K-Drama: Kang-ho looks for solace in a bottle on ‘Dearest Lady’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kang-ho drowns his sorrow by drinking. Not knowing the reason he is drinking, Ah-reum looks at Kang-ho with concern. Heung-gia and Ah-jung engage in a scuffle at Heung-gia’s office. Read more

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 97-98

6:40 p.m. today

Kang-ho drowns his sorrow by drinking. Not knowing the reason he is drinking, Ah-reum looks at Kang-ho with concern. Heung-gia and Ah-jung engage in a scuffle at Heung-gia’s office. Bo-bae walks in on them. Byung-gi gets on his knees to ask for forgiveness from Ah-jung, begging they start over. Seeing him, Woo-hyuk warns Byung-gi that Ah-jung and he are in love and to stay away from Ah-jung.

Episodes 99-100

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum and Ah-jung work on a meticulous plan to take revenge on Heung-gia. Woo-hyuk professes his love for Ah-jung. Emotions run deep for Young-kwang and Kang-ho over Ah-reum. Heung-­gia is taken into custody. She hands Se-ran a note, asking her to deliver it to the chairman. When ­Heung-gia is imprisoned, Kang-ho asks Ah-reum if their marriage is null as well.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 5-6

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jung Hyo’s father, Soo Cheol, is set on having Jung Hyo abort the baby. Min Soo and Sang Jin also side with Soo Cheol. Young Hee and Jung Hyo run away to Jeju Island. Se Young loses Yoo Yeon.

Episodes 7-8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Rumors start about Jung Hyo’s pregnancy. After hearing the outrageous things being said about her, Jung Hyo breaks down in tears. Se Young flips out when he sees Young Hee with Yoo Yeon. Se Young barges into Young Hee’s place and they get into a fight. Jung Hyo collapses holding her belly.

“Secret House”

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chairman Nam tells Ji-hwan about the day of his mother’s disappearance. Tae-hyung has a flashback of the accident and confronts his mother. Tae-hee tells Joo-hong to back off because she has feelings for Ji-hwan. Joo-hong’s father remembers witnessing the accident.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Min-young gives Tae-hyung an ultimatum. Tae-hyung probes into the accident and learns the identity of the victim. Sook-jin threatens Joo-hong’s father and he opposes Joo-hong marrying Ji-hwan. Min-young tells Joo-hong the truth about Seol.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 19

7:50 p.m. Friday

Yeon Chung successfully rescues Muyeong from prison with Jangpo’s help. However, Yeon Namsang kidnaps Muyeong and schemes once again.

Episode 20 (Finale)

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Namsang announces his intention to marry the princess and make her his queen to rule Goguryeo. Yeon Chung rushes over to rescue the princess at the celebration.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.