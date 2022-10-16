Electric Light Parade to bring holiday joy to Honolulu City Lights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade is returning to this year’s 38th annual Honolulu City Lights after a two-year hiatus. Read more

The city and the nonprofit Friends of Honolulu City Lights have announced plans for the monthlong celebration to be held at Frank F. Fasi Civic Center during the month of December. The Electric Light Parade is part of the opening night festivities Dec. 3 that include live entertainment at the Sky Gate Stage, food trucks, Santa’s Village in the Mission Memorial Auditorium and an opportunity to snap photos with the many Christmas displays throughout the grounds.

Among the performers that night will be Crossing Rain, Ei Nei, Nesian N.I.N.E. and Sean Na‘auao & Friends.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m., culminating when Mayor Rick Blangiardi flips the switch to light up Honolulu Hale’s 50-foot-tall holiday tree and the surrounding displays. The public also can take in the city employees’ Christmas tree exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard and wreath contest entries.

Ongoing activities will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Dec. 4 through New Year’s Eve.

Kapolei City Lights also is returning to full capacity this year, with a holiday parade and block party Dec. 10.