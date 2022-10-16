Hawaii News | Newswatch Electric Light Parade to bring holiday joy to Honolulu City Lights By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade is returning to this year’s 38th annual Honolulu City Lights after a two-year hiatus. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade is returning to this year’s 38th annual Honolulu City Lights after a two-year hiatus. The city and the nonprofit Friends of Honolulu City Lights have announced plans for the monthlong celebration to be held at Frank F. Fasi Civic Center during the month of December. The Electric Light Parade is part of the opening night festivities Dec. 3 that include live entertainment at the Sky Gate Stage, food trucks, Santa’s Village in the Mission Memorial Auditorium and an opportunity to snap photos with the many Christmas displays throughout the grounds. Among the performers that night will be Crossing Rain, Ei Nei, Nesian N.I.N.E. and Sean Na‘auao & Friends. The program starts at 5:30 p.m., culminating when Mayor Rick Blangiardi flips the switch to light up Honolulu Hale’s 50-foot-tall holiday tree and the surrounding displays. The public also can take in the city employees’ Christmas tree exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard and wreath contest entries. Ongoing activities will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Dec. 4 through New Year’s Eve. Kapolei City Lights also is returning to full capacity this year, with a holiday parade and block party Dec. 10. Previous Story Retired judge offers stiff challenge to Maui County’s incumbent mayor