comscore Electric Light Parade to bring holiday joy to Honolulu City Lights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Electric Light Parade to bring holiday joy to Honolulu City Lights

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade is returning to this year’s 38th annual Honolulu City Lights after a two-year hiatus. Read more

Previous Story
Retired judge offers stiff challenge to Maui County’s incumbent mayor

Scroll Up