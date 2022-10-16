Oahu voters to decide how to use city land conservation fund
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
”We’re in a sense begging people to bring us applications … . We’ve done amazing work, and we want to do more.”
Jason Kekahi Pacarro
Member of the Clean Water and Natural Lands Advisory Commission
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Through the Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund, the city acquired property in Wailupe Valley in East Honolulu, which has since been incorporated into the Aina Haina Nature Preserve.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree