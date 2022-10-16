comscore Playgrounds upgraded with new structures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Playgrounds upgraded with new structures

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures after completion of a $506,000 renovation project. Read more

