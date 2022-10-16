Playgrounds upgraded with new structures

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures after completion of a $506,000 renovation project.

The open-air play structures have a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005, according to an MEO news release.

Six new play structures were installed beginning in August at Head Start sites at the Mayor Eddie Tam Complex in Makawao, Princess Nahienaena Elementary School in Lahaina, Kihei Elementary School, Luana Gardens and the University of Hawaii Maui College in Kahului, and MEO’s Molokai offices in Kaunakakai. Side-by-side sites at Eddie Tam and Luana Gardens share a play structure.

Federal Head Start and CARES Act money provided funds for the project, which wrapped up at the Kihei school during the fall break for public schools earlier this month.

Head Start is a national preschool program that supports low-income families and school readiness at no cost. MEO’s Head Start programs on Maui and Molokai currently enroll about 160 children ages 3 and 4 years old, the release said.

MEO’s program is licensed for an additional 60 children but three sites have been closed temporarily while the agency seeks to fill three lead teacher positions, according to the release. MEO reports assistant teacher and support positions are open as well. For more information about the job openings, call 808-243-4310.

Meanwhile, the county announced that new slides are being installed this week at the Kala­kupua Playground at Fourth Marine Division Memorial Park in Haiku. The playground will be closed during the project, reopening Saturday.