Power struggle festers over Aloha Stadium redevelopment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Power struggle festers over Aloha Stadium redevelopment

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Legislature included $350 million in the state budget bill this year to replace Aloha Stadium, which was condemned at the end of 2020.

Mike McCartney has held several top-level jobs in Hawaii government over three decades, but a hat he put on recently is drawing scorn from other state government officials. Read more

