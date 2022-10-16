Residents get scam calls about utility bills

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Depart- ment have issued a scam warning after a number of residents reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be a Hawaiian Electric employee. Read more

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Depart- ment have issued a scam warning after a number of residents reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be a Hawaiian Electric employee.

The caller tells utility customers they are delinquent on their electric bill and that if immediate payment is not made, their electricity will be shut off. In two cases, the customers were instructed to make payment via Bitcoin, according to a news release.

CrimeStoppers said Hawaiian Electric will never call a customer to ask for payment over the phone or threaten to immediately shut off service.

Anyone receiving such calls should “just hang up!” and dial the Hawaiian Electric customer service number listed on an official bill or on the company website, the release said.

People should not call the number on the caller ID because it will lead back to the scammer.

It’s not unusual for phone and email scammers to pose as utility officials. Crime­Stoppers offered tips for avoiding such traps:

>> Be wary of calls demanding immediate payment over the phone via money transfer, prepaid debit cards or Bitcoin.

>> Scammers may ask to meet in person to pick up a payment.

>> If you receive an email from a purported utility company, do not click on an embedded link or attachment to resolve an issue or pay a bill.

>> If a utility worker shows up at your home or place of business, make sure they are wearing official attire with logos, drive an official utility vehicle and carry company identification. When in doubt, call the utility’s customer service center.

Anyone with informa- tion on the latest scam should call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or may file anonymous tips online at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.