comscore State wants to drop permit rules for employees of Waikiki ocean activity companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State wants to drop permit rules for employees of Waikiki ocean activity companies

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Students gathered for a lesson from instructors of Hans Hedemann Surf School at Queens Beach in Waikiki on Thursday. Hedemann, a former professional surfer, said his instructors are all lifeguard- and CPR-certified.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a surf student got up on a board in the water.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Macyn Hollis and her sister Addie, not visible, received instructions from the owner of Hawaii Surfing Academy, Jimmy Antunez, at Queens Beach in Waikiki on Thursday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is looking to repeal rules that require surf instructors, outrigger canoe captains and other individuals who operate in Waikiki waters to obtain a state permit certifying they have the necessary skills and training, citing liability concerns and lack of “resources or expertise to continue conducting the testing and approval process.” Read more

