comscore Volcanic Ash: Election lacks oomph despite many threats to democracy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

Volcanic Ash: Election lacks oomph despite many threats to democracy

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

State Rep. Gene Ward took issue with my recent dark view of our state and country’s discord and sent a thoughtful note arguing that “America is bigger and stronger than all of the wrinkles, disputes and differences between us.” Read more

Previous Story
Retired judge offers stiff challenge to Maui County’s incumbent mayor

Scroll Up