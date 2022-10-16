Kailua prepares for playoffs with tough win over Roosevelt

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The regular-season finale between Kailua and Roosevelt on Saturday didn’t have any playoff implications, but it definitely didn’t lack excitement.

Romeo Ortiz hit Nainoa Smith-Akana for a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:11 remaining as the host Surfriders beat the Rough Riders 30-29 in an OIA Division I game.

“We’ve been working on it for a while, our chemistry and all that,” Ortiz said of the pass to Smith-Akana across the middle. “My line gave me time, so that gave me the chance to make that pass.”

Kailua’s OB Tavares intercepted the ball near midfield on Roosevelt’s final possession with 1:10 remaining.

“I knew I had to do my assignments and do my job and trust my defense,” Tavares said. “See the ball, make a read and make a play.”

Roosevelt took a 29-24 lead after Kayman Lewis hit Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa on a 35-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline with 4:39 remaining.

The Surfriders (4-3-1, 4-2) had already clinched the No. 3 seed in the four-team OIA tournament. They will face No. 2 Aiea in the first round.

“We played them already (13-7 Aiea victory), it was a close game. This time I think we can take the ‘W,’ ” Tavares said.

The Rough Riders (2-5, 1-5) didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

“Roosevelt is a really good team,” said Kailua coach Joseph Wong. “They’re 1-5, but they don’t play like 1-5. We were prepared for them, but they still put points on us.”

The Rough Riders scored on the second play from scrimmage on an 82-yard pass from Lewis to Kamuela Kaaihue. Journey DePeralta’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 11:25 left in the first quarter.

The Surfriders scored on their first three possessions to take a 17-7 advantage.

Kailua tied it at 7-7 on Ortiz’s quarterback keeper up the middle and Kai Fraser’s PAT kick with 7:02 remaining in the quarter.

“It was a good read,” Ortiz said. “End crashed, linebacker stayed outside, straight up the gut.”

Kailua scored on an odd play with 2:56 to go in the quarter when wide receiver Solomon Keanui-Demello recovered a fumble by teammate Caysen Samson in the end zone. Ortiz completed a 13-yard pass to Samson, who fumbled the ball at the 1. Keanui-Demello fell on it for the touchdown.

A botched fake punt gave the Surfriders the ball at the Rough Riders 36. Kailua had third-and-goal from the 1, but consecutive dead-ball penalties moved the ball to the 11. The Surfriders settled for Fraser’s 27-yard field goal with 7:36 left before halftime, which made it 17-7.

Roosevelt’s DePeralta made a 19-yard field goal on the final play of the half to cut his team’s deficit to 17-10.

The Rough Riders recovered an on-side kick to open the second half and scored on Lewis’ 20-yard pass to Silas Kekahuna, which made it 17-17 with 10:44 left in the third. Lewis was 3-for-3 for 57 yards on the drive.

Roosevelt took its first lead at 23-17 on Lewis’ 29-yard pass to Montgomery-Gaopoa with 11:49 left in the game.

Kailua went up 24-23 on Samson’s 1-yard run with 5:08 remaining.

“The resiliency of our team and how they just keep coming back and coming back and coming back and not getting down,” Wong said.

Roosevelt’s Lewis completed 27 of 42 passes for 415 yards, while Kailua’s Ortiz went 21-for-28 for 197 yards.