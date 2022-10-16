comscore Kailua prepares for playoffs with tough win over Roosevelt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kailua prepares for playoffs with tough win over Roosevelt

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Warriors return home a different team

Scroll Up