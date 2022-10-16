Punahou picks apart ILH rival Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou dominated its division rival right from the opening whistle, steamrolling host Kamehameha 69-7 on Saturday night to wrap up its regular-season schedule.

“We’re glad to finish off the regular season and head into the ILH playoffs with a win,” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “Now we can focus on our next matchup.”

The Buffanblu (7-1, 4-0) scored every time they touched the ball, including the first eight touchdowns of the game.

“It’s obviously important to start fast,” Kia said. “With our offense, the focus is always on quick execution, not needing time to warm up. I thought our guys did a great job with that. (John-Keawe Sagapolutele) came out early and made some great throws. The offensive line did a great job protecting.”

Despite playing just one and a half quarters, Sagapolutele finished with 286 passing yards on 8-for-9 passing. He also picked up three passing touchdowns, all of which were 60 yards or longer. He finishes the regular season with 19 passing touchdowns, just three behind younger brother and Campbell starting QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. When asked if he was tempted to go back out and throw a couple more touchdowns to catch his brother, Sagapolutele laughed and said it wasn’t on his mind.

“No, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Sagapolutele said with a laugh. “I was just happy that the offensive line did their thing, protecting me and keeping me safe in the pocket, and the receivers going out there and making big plays.”

His top receiver was Astin Hange, who hauled in five catches for 135 yards. Additionally, Noah Macapulay (84 yards), Justice Wu (70) and Christian Kauhane (63) all finished with over 60 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Alai Williams led the Buffanblu ground game, racking up 119 yards on 13 carries.

After two runs to start the game, Punahou unleashed its potent passing attack. Sagapolutele’s first completion of the game was a 68-yard touchdown pass to Hange.

Aiden Takuma intercepted a pass from Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat two plays later, setting up another touchdown bomb from Sagapolutele. This one, a 62-yard score to Macapulay, came at the tail end of a quick two-play scoring drive.

“It’s a good way to build our confidence early,” Sagapolutele said. “The first few drives of the game are what give us momentum to continue playing well and finishing the game strong.”

After two long passing touchdowns to start the game, the next two Punahou scores came on the ground. Set up by Sagapolutele’s 42-yard completion to Hange, Williams carried the ball into the end zone from 10 yards away to wrap up the drive. On the next drive, Iosepa Lyman was called upon on the goal line, scoring his first touchdown of the game.

Punahou returned to the aerial attack on the next drive. Sagapolutele picked up his third touchdown in spectacular fashion, airing the ball out for a 70-yard touchdown throw to Wu.

Backup quarterback Ty McCutcheon took over for Sagapolutele on the next drive, and the Buffanblu didn’t miss a beat. Punahou drove 57 yards on six plays, with McCutcheon throwing his first touchdown pass, a 1-yard toss to Hange.

Kamehameha put together an extended drive to start the second half, but it ultimately ended in points for Punahou. Kekai Burnett picked up a Kamehameha fumble, returning it 55 yards for a Punahou defensive touchdown.

The Warriors punted on their next drive, but Punahou’s Agenhart Ellis blocked it. The loose ball was picked up by Kamehameha’s Nazaiah Caravallo, who advanced it but fell a yard short of the first down. Punahou took over and Lyman scored from 7 yards out.

Following yet another Punahou score, Kamehameha made one last effort to prevent the shutout. This time, the extended drive yielded better results, as backup quarterback Jeven Bolos-Reyes scored on a 16-yard run to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive.