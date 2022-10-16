Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 16, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
During a stop on a Danube River cruise in June, Deborah and Robert Duffer of Mililani were reminded of home by the Mango clothing store in Regensburg, Germany. Photo by Robert Duffer.
Oahu resident Tiffany Gromlich came across the Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille booth at the Fueled By Fine Wine half marathon in Dundee, Ore., in July. Photo by Wes Gromlich.
Lisa and Ingus Stegis of Honolulu snapped a selfie in front of the Aloha Shave Ice Bar while at a Carlsbad Strawberry Co. U-pick field in Carlsbad, Calif., in July. Photo by Ingus Stegis.
While in London for the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary concert in June, Kim Min of Honolulu spotted the Maui Poke House. Photo by Steve Min.
On a family trip to South Korea in July, Waipahu residents Kris, from left, Monica, Maverick, Lotus and Skye Yasuda found the Waikiki Beach Pub in the Itaewon district of Seoul. Photo by Justin Sasaki.