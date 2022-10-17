Off the News: Help for training new nurses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in the need for nurses — and nursing instructors — in Hawaii. A nursing shortage developed, and despite growing interest in training programs, the state’s educational facilities could not meet demand. Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in the need for nurses — and nursing instructors — in Hawaii. A nursing shortage developed, and despite growing interest in training programs, the state’s educational facilities could not meet demand.

That shortage prompted Gov. David Ige to direct $1.75 million to support University of Hawaii nursing programs statewide, and will pay for 39 new instructor positions, along with professional development to encourage them to stay on. The initiative will help UH teach and graduate more nurses to meet Hawaii’s workforce demands: That’s good for the university, good for would-be nurses and good for the community — a win-win-win.