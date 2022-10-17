comscore Off the News: Help for training new nurses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Help for training new nurses

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in the need for nurses — and nursing instructors — in Hawaii. A nursing shortage developed, and despite growing interest in training programs, the state’s educational facilities could not meet demand. Read more

