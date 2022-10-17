Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Help for training new nurses Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in the need for nurses — and nursing instructors — in Hawaii. A nursing shortage developed, and despite growing interest in training programs, the state’s educational facilities could not meet demand. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in the need for nurses — and nursing instructors — in Hawaii. A nursing shortage developed, and despite growing interest in training programs, the state’s educational facilities could not meet demand. That shortage prompted Gov. David Ige to direct $1.75 million to support University of Hawaii nursing programs statewide, and will pay for 39 new instructor positions, along with professional development to encourage them to stay on. The initiative will help UH teach and graduate more nurses to meet Hawaii’s workforce demands: That’s good for the university, good for would-be nurses and good for the community — a win-win-win. Previous Story Letters: Social Security shouldn’t be taxed; Gabbard article needed balance; Current PV systems good power backup