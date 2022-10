Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Everyone has loosened up with COVID-19 precautions, it seems — social distancing, masking, hand-washing and the like — in time for other infections on the rise nationally for the winter. Read more

Everyone has loosened up with COVID-19 precautions, it seems — social distancing, masking, hand-washing and the like — in time for other infections on the rise nationally for the winter. One is flu, of course, but neither the common cold nor one called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has a vaccine.

RSV can be a particular threat to children, which is why a spike in pediatric cases is being noted. Luckily, most don’t require a trip to hospitals, which are crowded again. Wash your hands, everyone.