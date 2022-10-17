comscore ClimbHI expands opportunities to connect Hawaii students with careers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

ClimbHI expands opportunities to connect Hawaii students with careers

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some students mentored through the Hospitality for Me program — AJ McCoy Saporito, left, Daryl Maki­ling, Madison Rubio and Quyna Nguyen — participated last week in the ClimbHI Bridge Awards brunch along with Julie Morikawa, right, program president.

    Some students mentored through the Hospitality for Me program — AJ McCoy Saporito, left, Daryl Maki­ling, Madison Rubio and Quyna Nguyen — participated last week in the ClimbHI Bridge Awards brunch along with Julie Morikawa, right, program president.

Public school students are gaining access to career development opportunities, and businesses challenged by Hawaii’s tight labor market are getting a chance to start recruiting local talent early through an online portal known as ClimbHI Bridge, which links educators with local businesses and nonprofits. Read more

