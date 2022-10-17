comscore Group seeks to help shape Hawaiian Homes panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Group seeks to help shape Hawaiian Homes panel

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations will put together a Servant Leaders List in an effort to bring civic engagement to the selection of the six incoming Hawaiian Homes commissioners who will be appointed by the incoming 2022 governor-elect. Read more

