comscore Judges OK holds on pretrial detainees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judges OK holds on pretrial detainees

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS Scott DeAngelo

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    Scott DeAngelo

Prosecutors statewide are taking a new tack in navigating uncharted waters to prevent a wave of pretrial detainees from being released when their cases involving serious crimes are dismissed due to a recent Hawaii Supreme Court ruling. Read more

Previous Story
State wants to drop permit rules for employees of Waikiki ocean activity companies

Scroll Up