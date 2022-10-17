comscore Menstrual product distribution still uneven in Hawaii schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Menstrual product distribution still uneven in Hawaii schools

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A new state law requires free menstruation hygiene products to be provided at all Hawaii public schools. Students picked up free period products Sept. 30 from the “Menstruation Station” in front of a girls restroom at Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach.

    A new state law requires free menstruation hygiene products to be provided at all Hawaii public schools. Students picked up free period products Sept. 30 from the “Menstruation Station” in front of a girls restroom at Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Teacher Sarah Milianta-Laffin, left, was on hand Sept. 30 at the “Menstruation Station” as students Chloe Mohika, 13, Peyton Israel, 13, Cassandra Williams, 13, and Sydney Germeille, 13, picked up free period products in front of a girls restroom during lunchtime at Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach.

    Teacher Sarah Milianta-Laffin, left, was on hand Sept. 30 at the “Menstruation Station” as students Chloe Mohika, 13, Peyton Israel, 13, Cassandra Williams, 13, and Sydney Germeille, 13, picked up free period products in front of a girls restroom during lunchtime at Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach.

While talking about “period products” can make some people squirm, at Ilima Intermediate School it’s not uncommon for a student to march into teacher Sarah Milianta-Laffin’s classroom, grab a sanitary pad from the “Menstruation Station” cart near the door and declare out loud, “Miss, I think I need a thick pad! It’s a heavy day!” Read more

