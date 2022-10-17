comscore Repairs to Navy’s water mains will take 7 to 10 days, officials predict | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Repairs to Navy’s water mains will take 7 to 10 days, officials predict

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Repairs to the Navy’s broken water mains on Oahu will take an estimated seven to 10 days, Navy leadership said, but gyms, pools and most child development centers will remain closed. Read more

