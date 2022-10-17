Robberies, weapon crimes rise on Oahu as other major categories fall

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Weapon violations, robberies and assaults are on the rise in Honolulu while other major crime categories have fallen off, compared with 2021, according to Hono­lulu police statistics obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

There were 577 arrests for weapon violations from Jan. 1 through Sept. 25, up from 458 during that same period last year, a 26% increase. Robberies have increased to 626 from 548 in 2021, and assaults ticked up slightly to 893 from 881 last year.

A weapon law violation is the violation of rules or laws pertaining to weapons, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Incident-Based Reporting System. This includes the place where the weapon is kept, felon in possession of firearm, person prohibited from possession of firearm, and possession of prohibited weapon.

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was asked Oct. 5 by police Commissioner Kenneth Silva about the increase in weapon violations.

“That’s any type of item that was used as a dangerous instrument, such as a sword or knife or firearm. … It’s something that is used as a dangerous instrument,” said Logan in response to Silva’s question during the Oct. 5 Honolulu Police Commission meeting. “We even have a robbery where someone used a skateboard.”

It does not include certain offenses, such as murder and robbery, that were committed with a weapon.

“For example, a murder that was committed with a firearm would be counted as a homicide and not as a weapons law violation,” according to HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu.

That would include the June 22 incident where Jason Walker, 46, a 7-Eleven employee, allegedly cut off the hand of a 51-year-old man, with a sword featuring a 3- to 4-foot blade.

Walker and the man, a day trader, allegedly got into an argument in the store and took it outside. That was when Walker allegedly began swinging the sword at the other man from head to toe multiple times. The 51-year-old tried to block the attack with his hands, according to state court documents.

He was found bleeding profusely and was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Walker was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, and his bail has been set at $1 million while he awaits trial.

Hawaii’s deadly-weapons law, HRS 134-51, states that any person, not authorized by law, who carries a dirk, dagger, blackjack, slug shot, billy, metal knuckles, pistol or “other deadly or dangerous weapon” shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and may be immediately arrested without a warrant.

Possession of a switchblade or butterfly knife is also a misdemeanor.

Someone who “possesses or intentionally uses or threatens to use” a deadly or dangerous weapon while engaged in the commission of a crime shall be guilty of a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Sept. 14 a machete- wielding man robbed the Aloha Island Mart at 4339 Waialae Ave. at about 12:35 a.m. After grabbing several items from the store, he threatened the cashier with the blade, commonly used to clear brush, before speeding off on a black moped.

That same day, two men armed with a handgun robbed a luxury retail store at Ala Moana Center at about 2:15 p.m. They took a pair of sunglasses and ran out, police said.

The increase has been driven in part by expanding social activities and a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic community behavior, police have said. HPD has increased police visibility, including posting patrol officers at locations known for criminal activity. Officers are also using crime analysis to identify people and groups involved in criminal activity, police have said.

County lawmakers maintain that successfully combating crime in Honolulu means police, prosecutors and the Judiciary work efficiently while mental health and drug treatment services become more available.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told the Star- Advertiser in a statement that his office is encouraged by the reduction in property crimes, but the rise in weapon violations compared with this time in 2021 is “cause for concern.”

“When it comes to crimes and confrontations, weapons turn already dangerous situations into potentially deadly ones, especially where firearms are involved,” Alm said. “While the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office respects the Second Amendment and the rights of law-abiding gun owners, the public deserves protection from those who use guns to commit crimes.”

Prosecutors will continue to charge people for unlawful possession of firearms in public if they do not have a valid concealed- or open-carry permit, said Alm.

Honolulu Council member Augie Tulba, vice chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, told the Star-Advertiser in an interview that the approach to rising crime trends must be a balanced mix of an efficient criminal justice system and access to drug and mental health treatment services and programs.

Many robberies are committed by desperate people trying to fuel drug addictions, Tulba said, and helping them before they commit violent crimes is critical to public safety.

“When was the last time you saw people robbing to pay for their kid’s college tuition? We know they are trying to support a habit,” said Tulba. “How do we find treatment for these people? That is what is going to help bring down the crime.”

Police are trying to fill more than 300 vacancies, and while the decreasing crime categories are encouraging, Tulba said more officers patrolling on the street will improve department morale and help curtail crime.

Police are doing their job, and despite the increases, Honolulu does not see the kind of crime that comparable mainland jurisdictions do.

“It’s still safe,” said Tulba.

Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters told the Star-Advertiser in a statement that public safety is one of the Council’s top priorities and that patrolling police officers are among the best deterrents to crime.

“That is why in this year’s budget alone, we increased HPD’s budget by $12 million, and added an extra $1 million for patrol. We also just approved collective bargaining to increase HPD salaries in hopes of retaining the officers we have and filling the over 300 vacancies that exist in HPD,” said Waters.

Crime must be addressed holistically, Waters said, which is why the Council added $6 million for mental health and substance abuse services, and stabilization facilities, into the recent budget.

“My hope is that we can work together at all levels — government, community, businesses, service providers, etc. — to increase the safety of our community and decrease the incidence of crime,” Waters said.

CRIME COMPARISON

Number of incidents (Jan. 1-Sept. 25):

2021 2022 % CHANGE

Weapon violations 458 577 26%

Robbery 548 626 14%

Larceny theft from vehicle 5,521 4,135 -25%

Burglary 2,418 1,900 -21%

Catalytic converter theft 1,765 1,152 -34%

Murder 21 21 0%

Aggravated assault 881 893 1%

Forcible sex assault 505 449 -11%

Motor vehicle theft 3,022 2,769 -8%

Source: Honolulu Police Department