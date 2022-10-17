comscore Robberies, weapon crimes rise on Oahu as other major categories fall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Robberies, weapon crimes rise on Oahu as other major categories fall

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>My hope is that we can work together at all levels — government, community, businesses, service providers, etc. — to increase the safety of our community and decrease the incidence of crime.”</strong> <strong>Tommy Waters</strong> <em>Chair, Honolulu City Council</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    My hope is that we can work together at all levels — government, community, businesses, service providers, etc. — to increase the safety of our community and decrease the incidence of crime.”

    Tommy Waters

    Chair, Honolulu City Council

Weapon violations, robberies and assaults are on the rise in Honolulu while other major crime categories have fallen off, compared with 2021, according to Hono­lulu police statistics obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

Previous Story
State wants to drop permit rules for employees of Waikiki ocean activity companies

Scroll Up