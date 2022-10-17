Robberies, weapon crimes rise on Oahu as other major categories fall
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
”My hope is that we can work together at all levels — government, community, businesses, service providers, etc. — to increase the safety of our community and decrease the incidence of crime.”
Tommy Waters
Chair, Honolulu City Council
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree