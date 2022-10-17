Familiarity breeds content for Warriors defense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hold up pictures of the University of Hawaii football team’s defense in the Aug. 27 opener against Vanderbilt and Saturday’s game against Nevada, then spot the differences.

“Nothing’s changed,” defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro.

While the Rainbow Warriors have dramatically improved defensively in the last two weeks, Yoro insisted, “we haven’t schematically changed anything. We haven’t fundamentally changed anything. We work the same drills. We speak the same language. The meetings are the same. Nothing’s different.”

In the first five games, the Warriors yielded an average of 266.2 non-sack rushing yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry. In the last two games, including Saturday’s 31-16 victory over Nevada, the Warriors have relinquished an average of 102.5 yards. Nevada, which features the one-two rushing combo of Toa Taua and Devonte Lee, averaged 3.4 yards per non-sack carry against UH.

“The problem was previously, all the things we did well (in practices) on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — the kids have practiced tremendously all year — it would not show up on Saturday for whatever reason,” Yoro said. “Now what you’re seeing is the guys are more comfortable. It’s starting to click, and now they’re playing without overthinking. They’re playing free. They’re playing faster.”

After New Mexico State rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns on Sept. 24, the Warriors had a bye ahead of facing San Diego State, a traditionally run-heavy team. With the UH ends setting brackets and linebackers and safeties attacking the running lanes, the Warriors held the Aztecs to 112 yards on 33 non-sack carries.

“We continued to work on what we felt were problem areas,” Yoro said, “and now they’re starting to solve things on Saturday night.”

Andrew Choi, who ascended to a starting job at defensive end, has been efficient in forcing ball-carriers toward the swarm of defenders.

“He’s a do-right guy,” Yoro said of Choi. “For two weeks, he’s come in and played good football for us. Since he showed up on campus four years ago, he’s the same guy every day. He comes to work. He’s a joyful kid, but don’t let that fool you. He’s a competitor.”

Peter Manuma, a 2021 Campbell High graduate who delayed enrolling at UH until January, has emerged as a play-calling safety. Manuma began the season as a nickelback before moving to safety during the bye week.

“Peter’s got a high football IQ,” Yoro said. “Peter has the ability to find and track the ball. He’s a competitor. He puts in the work. He’s a freshman but the lights aren’t too bright for him on Saturdays.”

Last Tuesday, Manuma’s mother died following a battle with breast cancer. After spending the night at the hospital, Manuma attended Tuesday’s practice. He said he was adhering to his mother’s wishes of playing football and attending college. Manuma described football as being “medicine” to help cope, as well as finding support from teammates and coaches. Manuma made seven tackles, including six solo stops, against Nevada.

“The kid’s a champion,” Yoro said. “I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of the rest of the guys for supporting him in this hard time. I can’t say enough good things about the kid and what he brings to us from a cultural perspective in what we’re trying to build here.”