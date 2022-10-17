UH sailors clinch runner-up finish

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii coed sailing team wrapped up a strong weekend of racing with a runner-up finish behind host Stanford at the PCCSC Match Race Fall Championships this past weekend. Read more

The ‘Bows finished second in the five-team field. They were tied with eventual winner Stanford after the double round robin after losing just one race to each other. Stanford eventually claimed the top spot after winning a sail-off in the twilight hours on Saturday.

Owen Lahr skippered the Rainbow Warriors team, with crew Devon Stapleton and Bastien Rasse rounding out the trio. UH won seven of eight head-to-head races, with its lone loss coming against Stanford.

Hawaii will compete at the PCCSC Fall Championships next on Nov. 12-13 in Santa Barbara, Calif.