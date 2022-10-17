comscore UH sailors clinch runner-up finish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH sailors clinch runner-up finish

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

The Hawaii coed sailing team wrapped up a strong weekend of racing with a runner-up finish behind host Stanford at the PCCSC Match Race Fall Championships this past weekend. Read more

