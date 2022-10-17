comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Expected to play against the Broncos tonight and possibly start his second straight game a week after playing a career-high 67 defensive snaps and coach Brandon Staley calling the starting free safety spot an open competition. Nasir Adderly has held that spot since 2020. Read more

