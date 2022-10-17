NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Expected to play against the Broncos tonight and possibly start his second straight game a week after playing a career-high 67 defensive snaps and coach Brandon Staley calling the starting free safety spot an open competition. Nasir Adderly has held that spot since 2020.

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at middle linebacker and assisted on three tackles in the win over the Browns.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: Was targeted once and caught a 14-yard pass in the loss to the Bengals. The reception from quarterback Andy Dalton gave the Saints a first down and this is the first time Kirkwood has caught passes in successive games since 2018.

KAHUKU

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Houston was on a bye this week.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos offensive line: With guards Dalton Risner and Quinn Meinerz listed as questionable, Muti has a chance to be activated for tonight’s game.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle and had five tackles and a sack in the win over Jacksonville. Buckner’s sack of Trevor Lawrence cost the Jaguars 14 yards and led to a punt. Last week Buckner became the 20th player born in Hawaii to play his 100th NFL game.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Houston was on a bye this week and will return to play Las Vegas this week.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Started at right guard and helped the team gain 179 yards on the ground on 33 carries in the win over the Packers. He has been one of New York’s top linemen the last three weeks, leading coach Robert Saleh to say “He’s nasty. He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman. He probably smells bad, too.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Was nearly perfect in the win over the 49ers, hitting 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns for a QB rating of 144.6. That’s his best QBR since 2018 and he didn’t throw an incomplete pass until 10:54 remained in the game. Mariota also ran six times for 50 yards and a touchdown and was sacked twice.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was cleared from concussion protocol but did not play in the loss to the Vikings.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Played limited snaps at defensive end in the win over the Buccaneers, tackling Tom Brady for no gain on third-and-1 in the fourth quarter of the close game.