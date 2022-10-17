comscore Rainbow Wahine soccer team settles for a draw with CSU Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine soccer team settles for a draw with CSU Bakersfield

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

Hawaii’s second-half barrage came up empty and an opportunity to overtake CSU Bakersfield in the race for a spot in the Big West women’s soccer tournament slipped away in a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

