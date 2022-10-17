Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 17 , 2022 Today Updated 9:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar today BOWLING ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA Division I girls: tournament, Semifinals at Moanalua: Farrington vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Farrington: Waianae vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Moanalua, to follow. TUESDAY SOCCER PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School. PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL OIA Division I girls: tournament, fifth place, Waianae/Leilehua winner vs. Kalani/Moanalua winner, 5:30 p.m.; third place, Farrington/Kahuku loser vs. Kapolei/Mililani loser, to follow. Matches at Farrington. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m. Kayaking ILH Sprint Regatta #3 At Ala Wai Canal Boys 2,000m Distance Event 1. Abhi Erukulapati, Iolani, 8:51.53. 2. Charlie Keetley, Punahou, 8:54.38. 3. Waipuna Olores, Kamehameha, 9:02.04. 4. Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 9:30.56. 5. Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 9:37.02. 6. Misha Chertlin, Iolani, 9:37.74. 7. Kailee Itokazu, Iolani, 9:50.28. 8. Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 9:53.35. 9. Micah Kekaula, Kamehameha, 9:58.76. 10. Taitea Sunaoka, Kamehameha, 9:59.60. Girls 2,000m Distance Event 1. Tessia Mauai, Kamehameha, 9:51.39. 2. Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pac, 10:14.49. 3. Hali’a Sniffen, Kamehameha, 10:18.82. 4. Shea Maurer, Punahou, 10:22.88. 5. Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 10:33.07. 6. Kaiona Kim-Johnson, Iolani, 10:59.46. 7. Skye Bullman, Iolani, 11:11.90. 8. Mailelauliiolaka Brown, Kamehameha, 11:14.28. 9. Shaye Kanoa, Kamehameha, 11:19.18. 10. Kassidy Piper, Kamehameha, 11:42.74. Pigeon Racing Oahu Invitational Flyers From Kaimu Beach, Hawaii to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1) Larry Aki 236.959 39.19 2) Ivan Endo 243.084 39.00 3) Ian Pactanac 248.183 38.82 4) Stan George 236.306 38.75 5) Paul Yamauchi 246.776 38.69 Previous Story Television and radio – Oct. 17 , 2022