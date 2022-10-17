Scoreboard – Oct. 17 , 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

today

BOWLING

ILH boys: Island Pacific vs. Hawaii Baptist; ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Kamehameha vs. Assets. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls: tournament, Semifinals at Moanalua: Farrington vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Farrington: Waianae vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Moanalua, to follow.

TUESDAY

SOCCER

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls: tournament, fifth place, Waianae/Leilehua winner vs. Kalani/Moanalua winner, 5:30 p.m.; third place, Farrington/Kahuku loser vs. Kapolei/Mililani loser, to follow. Matches at Farrington.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Kayaking

ILH Sprint Regatta #3

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys 2,000m Distance Event

1. Abhi Erukulapati, Iolani, 8:51.53. 2. Charlie Keetley, Punahou, 8:54.38. 3. Waipuna Olores, Kamehameha, 9:02.04. 4. Deuce Kahanu, Kamehameha, 9:30.56. 5. Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 9:37.02. 6. Misha Chertlin, Iolani, 9:37.74. 7. Kailee Itokazu, Iolani, 9:50.28. 8. Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 9:53.35. 9. Micah Kekaula, Kamehameha, 9:58.76. 10. Taitea Sunaoka, Kamehameha, 9:59.60.

Girls 2,000m Distance Event

1. Tessia Mauai, Kamehameha, 9:51.39. 2. Knytly Sybounmy, Mid-Pac, 10:14.49. 3. Hali’a Sniffen, Kamehameha, 10:18.82. 4. Shea Maurer, Punahou, 10:22.88. 5. Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 10:33.07. 6. Kaiona Kim-Johnson, Iolani, 10:59.46. 7. Skye Bullman, Iolani, 11:11.90. 8. Mailelauliiolaka Brown, Kamehameha, 11:14.28. 9. Shaye Kanoa, Kamehameha, 11:19.18. 10. Kassidy Piper, Kamehameha, 11:42.74.

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Kaimu Beach, Hawaii to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1) Larry Aki 236.959 39.19

2) Ivan Endo 243.084 39.00

3) Ian Pactanac 248.183 38.82

4) Stan George 236.306 38.75

5) Paul Yamauchi 246.776 38.69