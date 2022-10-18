comscore Off the News: Your check may be in the mail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Your check may be in the mail

  • Today
  • Updated 7:05 p.m.

The checks — well, some of them — are in the mail, the state Department of Taxation says: With at least 290,000 filers waiting for their state tax rebate checks of $100-$300, Hawaii was short of paper to print the checks. Supply chain issues pushed back the dates of delivery, but another batch of rebate checks was scheduled to go out this week. Read more

