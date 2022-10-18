Off the News: Your check may be in the mail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The checks — well, some of them — are in the mail, the state Department of Taxation says: With at least 290,000 filers waiting for their state tax rebate checks of $100-$300, Hawaii was short of paper to print the checks. Supply chain issues pushed back the dates of delivery, but another batch of rebate checks was scheduled to go out this week.

The delay is particularly frustrating for more than 19,000 state tax filers who submitted returns electronically, and requested direct deposit, but were bumped off the direct deposit list because of verification issues and other glitches. Once rebates finally arrive, the angst may lessen.