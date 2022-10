Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you find slime sublime, you may well be a fan of okra, famous for its mucilage — in simple terms, slime.

Those who don’t appreciate the goo can often appreciate okra for its other qualities, including healthy doses of vitamins C and K, antioxidants and even a bit of protein, rare for a vegetable.

With this Filipino-style salad, you can have okra your way — slightly slimy, or not slimy at all. For the first, blanch the whole pods lightly, then slice. The slime will become part of the dressing. To remove the slipperiness, roast the okra, then slice.

Whichever method you choose, celery and tomatoes make a good match, bringing some astringency, crunch and acidity to balance the dish.

Okra and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces whole okra

• 1 stalk celery, strings removed and thinly sliced

• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

Dressing ingredients:

• 1/2 cup rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1/2 teaspoon minced ginger

Directions:

Blanch okra whole in boiling water 1-2 minutes, until bright green. Rinse in cold running water. (If you prefer okra that is not slimy, toss whole pods in 1 tablespoon oil and roast in a 400-degree oven for about 15 minutes, until light brown and tender. Cool.) Slice okra diagonally.

Combine dressing ingredients in serving bowl and whisk until oil is well incorporated. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add okra, celery and tomatoes. Toss.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including added oil): 80 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 3 g protein. Analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

