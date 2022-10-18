Give them ‘pumpkin’ to talk about
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Oct. 18, 2022
PHOTO COURTESY CAFÉ KOPI
Pumpkin spice croissant ($6.50) with spiced pumpkin filling
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Kabocha tart with fennel ice cream ($12.95)
PHOTO COURTESY MILKY CEREAL BAR
“Give them pumpkin to talk about” is milky cereal bar’s twist on a pumpkin roll
PHOTO COURTESY BEYOND BOBA TEA
“Just like pumpkin pie dream” ($6.25/$7.50)
