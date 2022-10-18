Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Pumpkin Day is coming up Oct. 26, and whether you prefer traditional pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice lattes, there are many "gourd"-eous treats to indulge in.

Café Kopi

This Kailua-based café recently brought back its pumpkin spice croissant ($6.50) for the fall. This twice-baked croissant features a spiced pumpkin pie filling and is topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Café Kopi also makes its own chai. The chai lattes are slightly spicy but fragrant, and perfect if you’re looking for something cozy.

Café Kopi

45 Kihapai St., Kailua

808-262-9050

cafekopihawaii.com

Instagram: @cafekopihawaii

Beyond Boba Tea

Beyond Boba Tea’s seasonal drink is aptly called “Just Like Pumpkin Pie Dream” ($6.25/$7.50), and it’s available until Nov. 30.

This beverage features sugar, spice and all things nice in a creamy, decadent drink with brown sugar walls and chewy tapioca boba. Customers can order it with whole, soy or oat milk.

Beyond Boba Tea

64 Kukui St., Wahiawa

808-888-2196

gobeyondbobatea.com

Instagram: @gobeyondbobatea

Milky Cereal Bar

You can create the cereal-infused soft serve dessert of your dreams at Milky Cereal Bar. The shop always features a monthly flavor, and October’s special is “Give Them Pumpkin to Talk About.” This fall favorite is the business’s twist on a pumpkin roll and features pumpkin spice ice cream mixed with Honey Ohs!

cereal, and comes topped with marshmallow crème drizzle and caramel drizzle. Customers can order this as a swirl (mini $7.50, regular $8.50) or cup (mini $9.50, regular $10.50).

Milky Cereal Bar

Ka Makana Alii

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-670-2764

milkyhawaii.com

Instagram: @milky.Hawaii

O’Kims Korean Kitchen

O’Kims Korean Kitchen specializes in Korean fusion food and offers dishes like kalbi steak and housemade kimchi.

One of the restaurant’s unique factors is that it features a rotating menu of monthly specials. For all of October, guests can enjoy a kabocha tart with fennel ice cream ($12.95) for dessert. The dessert is reminiscent of pumpkin pie — complete with a flaky crust — and don’t worry, the fennel isn’t overwhelming.

Other October specials include washugyu meat jun ($31.95), baked mahi mahi with clam chowder and sourdough bread ($22.95), and tteokbokki arancini ($15.95).

O’kims Korean Kitchen

1028 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu

808-537-3787

okimshawaii.com

Instagram: @okims_Honolulu