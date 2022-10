Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I recently had to drive out to Haleiwa and found a few hidden gems. The next time you’re headed there, or to the North Shore in general, check out the following spots.

The Great Outdoors

Coffee Gallery Hawaii’s (66-250 Kamehameha Hwy.) lanai recently reopened following a renovation, so customers can relax and enjoy their drinks in a covered patio outdoors.

Besides its assortment of caffeinated beverages, the café is known for its pastries like maple bacon scones ($4.50) and matcha lemon lavender buns ($4.25).

Visit coffee-gallery.com or email info@roastmaster.com.

Poi pounding

At Waiahole Poi Factory (48-140 Kamehameha Hwy.), you can find traditional Hawaiian comfort foods like beef luau, chicken long rice, kalua pig, squid luau and more. But if you time your visit right, you can catch live poi pounding on Wednesdays and Sundays around 10:30 or 11 a.m.

If you want a little bit of everything, get the Kanaka Nui ($24), which features lau lau, kalua pig, chicken long rice, lomi salmon, haupia dessert, choice of beef or squid luau, and rice or poi. Don’t forget to save room for dessert — getting the Sweet Lady of Waiahole ($6.50 or $8.50), a combo of warm kulolo and haupia ice cream, is a must. Call 808-239-2222 or visit waiaholepoifactory.com.

Cozy comfort food

HI Pie Bakery (67-456 Goodale Ave.) officially opened its pink bake shop in April, but business owner Casey Burns has been selling pies since 2014. The business is known for its chicken pot pies ($13) — all baked from scratch — and other desserts like poi banana bread ($4.75 per slice).

Chicken pot pies are made with chicken, carrots, celery, sautéed onions and garlic. The bakery’s menu also includes quiches ($10), whipped goat cheese dip with crackers ($13) and more. For dessert, you can get Uncle’s Ice Cream ($6.50)

and poi banana bread sundaes ($12) with maple butter ice cream and mac nuts.

Call 808-913-2008 or visit hipiehawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).