First Hawaiian Inc. said it has appointed Michael Fujimoto, executive chairman of Hawaii Planing Mill Ltd., dba HPM Building Supply, to serve on the holding company’s board. Fuji­moto was appointed as a member of the Audit and Risk committees. He currently serves on the board of First Hawaiian Bank, a subsidiary of the parent company.

Fujimoto has led HPM Building Supply in various leadership roles including executive chairman, director, and president and chief executive officer from 1992 to 2018. He is also a trustee of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust.

Hawaii Water Service to buy Big Isle firm

Hawaii Water Service, a subsidiary of California Water Service Group, has received approval by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission to acquire the wastewater system assets of Keauhou Community Services Inc. and provide wastewater utility service to its customers.

KCSI serves about 1,500 residential, hotel and com­mercial customer-equivalent units in Keauhou on the Big Island, along with the Keauhou Bay Facility and Kahaluu Beach Park. KCSI also provides recycled water to Kona Country Club Inc. for golf course irrigation.

The purchase is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.