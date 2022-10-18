comscore Great Hawaii ShakeOut scheduled for Thursday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Great Hawaii ShakeOut scheduled for Thursday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The annual Great Hawaii ShakeOut is happening Thursday, and the state is looking for more people to join in the international earthquake preparedness drill. Read more

Previous Story
LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in Hawaii

Scroll Up