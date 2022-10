Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mokulele Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines announced Monday a bilateral interline agreement to facilitate travel bookings and connections for passengers.

The agreement means that passengers can purchase connections from Mokulele-served airports like Molokai, Lanai and Kapalua, Maui, to any Hawaiian Airlines destination worldwide in a single transaction, and upon check-in at the originating airport, receive boarding passes for their connecting flights.

Interline passengers traveling from the mainland or abroad who are flying on Hawaiian also will benefit from having checked luggage transferred automatically to their Mokulele destination.

Interline passengers also receive flight protections such as hotel accommodations and re-booked flights in the event of certain flight delays or cancellations by either airline. The partnership between Hawaiian and Mokulele is bilateral, making connecting tickets available for purchase through Mokulele.com, online travel sites, travel agencies or by calling Hawaiian.

Hawaiian offers 130 flights within the islands and nonstop service connecting Hawaii with 24 destinations in North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and American Samoa. Mokulele, which is owned by Southern Airways and serves 10 Hawaii destinations, operates over 150 daily departures.