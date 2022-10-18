comscore Hawaii’s high court is asked to strike down 90-day hold rule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s high court is asked to strike down 90-day hold rule

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Public Defender’s Office filed a petition Sunday with the Hawaii Supreme Court questioning the power of state court judges to keep defendants jailed for up to 90 days without bail after charges against them have been dismissed in the wake of the court’s ruling that a grand jury indictment is necessary to bring charges in serious felony crimes. Read more

Previous Story
LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in Hawaii

Scroll Up