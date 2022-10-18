comscore Matson Inc. income drops on trans-Pacific slowdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Matson Inc. income drops on trans-Pacific slowdown

  By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Matson Inc. said a 15.1% drop in demand from its China service and easing port congestion in Southern California led to an expected decline in net income in the third quarter, according to preliminary results that the company issued Monday. Read more

